Sip on these delicious tulsi tea variations

Tulsi, or holy basil, is a revered plant in many cultures for its medicinal properties. Its leaves are commonly used to prepare teas that are not only refreshing but also loaded with health benefits. The variations of tulsi tea are plenty, each offering a unique flavor profile and potential health benefits. Here are five delicious variations of tulsi tea you can try to enjoy its goodness in different ways.

Lemon twist Classic lemon tulsi tea Lemon tulsi tea is a classic combination that adds a citrusy zing to the herbal notes of tulsi. To prepare this variation, steep fresh tulsi leaves in hot water and add freshly squeezed lemon juice. The result is a refreshing drink that may aid digestion and boost immunity due to the vitamin C content from the lemon.

Ginger Spice Ginger-infused tulsi tea Adding ginger to tulsi tea adds an extra layer of warmth and spice. This combination is especially soothing during colder months or when you're feeling under the weather. To make it, add sliced ginger root while steeping fresh tulsi leaves in hot water. The ginger can help with nausea relief and improve circulation.

Mint freshness Minty tulsi tea delight Minty tulsi tea is an invigorating blend that combines the cooling properties of mint with the aromatic essence of tulsi. Simply add fresh mint leaves while brewing tulsi in hot water for this delightful variation. This combination can help refresh your senses and may even provide relief from headaches due to its cooling effect.

Honey sweetness Honey-sweetened tulsi tea For those who prefer a hint of sweetness in their drinks, honey-sweetened tulsi tea is an excellent option. Just add a teaspoon or two of honey after brewing fresh tulsi leaves in hot water. This not only sweetens but also enhances the soothing properties of both honey and tulsi, making it an ideal choice for anyone looking for a comforting drink.