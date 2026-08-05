You must explore these amazing glaciers in Canada

Located in the Columbia Icefield of Jasper National Park, Athabasca Glacier is one of the most accessible glaciers in Canada.

Visitors can take guided tours on ice-walking excursions, which allow them to trek on the glacier's surface.

The tours offer insights into the glacier's formation and its significance in the ecosystem.

With stunning views of surrounding mountains, Athabasca Glacier is a must-visit for adventure enthusiasts.