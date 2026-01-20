Have you tasted these lesser-known street breakfast yet?

India's vibrant street breakfast scene is a treasure trove of lesser-known dishes that are both delicious and unique. While popular options like idli and dosa are well-known, there are many other regional specialties waiting to be discovered. These hidden gems offer a glimpse into the diverse culinary landscape of India, showcasing local ingredients and traditional cooking methods. Exploring these dishes can be an exciting journey for food enthusiasts looking for something different.

Sweet flatbread Puran poli: A sweet flatbread delight Puran poli is a sweet flatbread popular in Maharashtra and parts of Karnataka and Gujarat. It is made with a filling of jaggery and gram flour, encased in a dough of wheat flour. The bread is usually served with ghee or milk. This dish is especially popular during festivals but can also be enjoyed as an everyday breakfast option.

Rolled snack Patra: A savory rolled snack Patra is a savory rolled snack from Gujarat, prepared with colocasia leaves smeared with a spiced gram flour paste. The leaves are rolled tightly, steamed, and sliced into pinwheels before being pan-fried. Patra can be eaten as a breakfast item or as an evening snack, often paired with chutney for added flavor.

Spicy curry Misal pav: Spicy lentil curry with bread Misal pav is a spicy lentil curry from Maharashtra, served with pav (bread rolls). The dish comprises sprouted lentils cooked in spicy gravy and topped with farsan (crunchy snacks like sev or chiwda). It is served with pav bread, which balances the heat of the curry. Misal pav makes for an energizing start to the day.

North Indian classic Chole bhature: A North Indian classic Chole bhature is a North Indian breakfast favorite comprising spicy chickpea curry (chole) and deep-fried bread (bhature). This hearty meal from Punjab is loved for its bold flavors and filling nature. It is usually garnished with onions and pickles, making it a flavorful start to the day.