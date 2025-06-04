You must explore these vibrant night markets
What's the story
For those who thrive in the night, nocturnal markets present a unique experience.
These bustling hubs come alive after sunset, presenting a vibrant mix of shopping, food, and entertainment.
From local crafts to street performances, these markets cater to night owls looking for an alternative to daytime activities.
Exploring these markets can be an exciting way to experience different cultures and lifestyles while enjoying the cooler evening temperatures.
Thailand Insight
Bangkok's Chatuchak Weekend Market
Bangkok's Chatuchak Weekend Market is among the largest markets in the world. While it remains open during the day on weekends, its night market section is a must-visit for night crawlers.
With over 15,000 stalls selling everything from clothes and accessories to home decor and antiques, you can find almost anything here.
The market also hosts live music performances, adding to its vibrant atmosphere.
Taiwan experience
Taipei's Shilin Night Market
Popular for its diversity and energy, Taipei's Shilin Night Market is a must-visit.
One of Taiwan's largest night markets, it features hundreds of vendors selling clothes, electronics, and souvenirs at throwaway prices.
The market is also known for its street food stalls serving local delicacies such as stinky tofu and bubble tea.
You can also enjoy games and entertainment options spread across the area.
Morocco adventure
Marrakech's Jemaa el-Fnaa Square
Jemaa el-Fnaa Square in Marrakech becomes a busy marketplace as night descends.
This UNESCO World Heritage site features an eclectic mix of goods, from spices to textiles and traditional Moroccan crafts.
Street performers, including musicians and storytellers, entertain the crowd, while food stalls dish out authentic Moroccan fare such as couscous with vegetables or tagine with chickpeas.
South Korea highlight
Seoul's Dongdaemun Design Plaza night market
Another must-visit destination in Seoul is the famous Dongdaemun Design Plaza (DDP) which hosts a popular night market, attracting fashion lovers from across the world.
Famous for its futuristic architecture by Zaha Hadid Architects, DDP hosts countless shops selling trendy clothes at cheap prices.
With stunning art installations by local artists, it makes an ideal destination for shopaholics and culture enthusiasts alike.