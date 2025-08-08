5 underrated canals perfect for boat rides 

Exploring canals is one of the best ways to travel, isn't it? It provides a calm break from the chaotic city life. While most tourists prefer popular waterways, here are some underrated canals that assure peace and beauty. These hidden beauties will take you on a peaceful boat ride through beautiful landscapes and charming towns. Here are five such canals that deserve more love from those looking for a peaceful getaway on the water.

Historical journey Canal du Midi: A historical voyage The Canal du Midi in southern France is a marvel of engineering and history. Stretching over 240 kilometers, it connects the Atlantic Ocean to the Mediterranean Sea. Built in the 17th century, this canal is lined with plane trees and offers views of vineyards and medieval villages. Its calm waters make it ideal for leisurely boating, allowing travelers to soak in the rich history and culture of the region.

Scenic route Caledonian Canal: Scotland's scenic route Scotland's Caledonian Canal makes for an enchanting journey through some of the country's most stunning landscapes. It spans 97 kilometers and connects a series of lochs (including Loch Ness). The canal provides breathtaking views of rolling hills and ancient castles along its route. Boaters can enjoy peaceful waters while exploring charming Scottish towns that are nestled along its banks.

Heritage waterway Rideau Canal: Canada's heritage waterway Not just a UNESCO World Heritage Site, Canada's Rideau Canal is an enticing spot for peaceful boat rides. Spanning over 202 kilometers from Ottawa to Kingston, this canal takes you through stunning lakes and rivers, all the while being flanked by verdant forests. Its easy-going pace lets you enjoy both natural beauty and historical landmarks lying on its way.

Blue Ribbon Gota Canal: Sweden's blue ribbon Sweden's Gota Canal is popularly called The Blue Ribbon. The 190-kilometer stretch, which spreads between Gothenburg and Stockholm regions through Lake Vanern and Lake Vattern, is a sight to behold. This nineteenth-century waterway has a number of locks that make the journey through picturesque countryside with traditional Swedish cottages worthwhile. It is ideal for laid-back boating expeditions through nature's beauty.