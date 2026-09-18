Top markets to find rare gemstones in Africa

Addis Ababa's Mercato is one of Africa's largest open-air markets. It is a maze of stalls selling everything from spices to textiles and gemstones.

The market is famous for its wide range of semi-precious stones like amethyst, garnet, and citrine. You can find skilled artisans who can craft intricate jewelry from these stones.

The vibrant atmosphere makes it a must-visit for anyone interested in African gems.