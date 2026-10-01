Alaska's most beautiful national parks: A list
What's the story
Alaska's national parks are a paradise for nature lovers and adventurers. With their stunning landscapes and diverse wildlife, these parks provide unique opportunities for exploration. From hiking through ancient forests to kayaking across pristine lakes, visitors can experience the raw beauty of this northern wilderness. Whether you are an experienced adventurer or a casual traveler, Alaska's national parks offer unforgettable experiences that showcase the state's natural wonders.
#1
Discover Denali's majestic peaks
Denali National Park is home to North America's tallest peak, Mount Denali.
The park features vast tundra, deep forests, and wildlife like grizzly bears and moose.
Visitors can take guided bus tours or hike on designated trails to witness the breathtaking scenery.
The park's expansive landscape makes it a perfect destination for those looking to connect with nature in its purest form.
#2
Explore Glacier Bay by kayak
Glacier Bay National Park offers stunning views of glaciers calving into the ocean.
Kayaking through its waters allows visitors to get up close to these massive ice formations while spotting sea otters and seals in their natural habitat.
The calm waters make it an ideal spot for paddling enthusiasts seeking solitude amidst towering cliffs and icy blue glaciers.
#3
Experience Wrangell-St Elias' vastness
As one of the largest national parks in the United States, Wrangell-St. Elias National Park offers endless opportunities for exploration.
From hiking on rugged trails to fly-in fishing trips, the park's expansive wilderness is a dream come true for adventurers.
It is a remote place where you can witness volcanic landscapes and alpine meadows, and spot wildlife like caribou and Dall sheep.
#4
Hike through Kenai Fjords' coastal trails
Kenai Fjords National Park combines coastal beauty with lush, forested trails.
Hiking along these paths reveals stunning views of fjords carved by glaciers over thousands of years.
Along the way, you may encounter black bears or sea lions resting on rocky outcrops.
This park is ideal for those who want to explore coastal ecosystems while enjoying panoramic vistas of the ocean and mountains.