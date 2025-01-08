What's the story

Bioluminescence, the ethereal glow produced by living organisms, has long enchanted humankind.

A new wave of artists, however, is pushing the boundaries of this natural phenomenon, transforming bioluminescence into a medium for artistic expression.

These bio-artists cultivate light-emitting organisms such as algae and jellyfish, using their bioluminescent properties to create otherworldly installations that blur the lines between art and biology.