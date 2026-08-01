Bedmi poori: The spicy Delhi breakfast loved by locals
What's the story
Bedmi poori is a popular breakfast dish in Delhi, famous for its spicy and hearty taste. The dish comprises deep-fried pooris with a spicy lentil filling, served with aloo sabzi and chutney, and is a favorite among locals and tourists alike, giving a taste of authentic Delhi street food. The dish is usually enjoyed in the morning, giving an energetic start to the day.
#1
The perfect blend of flavors
Bedmi poori is famous for its unique combination of flavors.
The pooris are made with a mixture of urad dal and spices, which gives them a distinct taste.
When paired with aloo sabzi, the flavors are balanced perfectly. The addition of chutney adds an extra layer of spice and tanginess to the dish.
This combination makes bedmi poori a favorite among those who love bold flavors.
#2
Where to find authentic Bedmi Poori
In Delhi, bedmi poori can be found at various street food stalls and breakfast joints.
These places usually serve it fresh, straight from the kadhai (wok).
Popular areas include Chandni Chowk and Karol Bagh, where vendors have been serving this delicacy for decades.
These places are known for their authentic taste and reasonable prices, making them a must-visit for foodies.
Tip 1
Tips for enjoying bedmi poori like a local
To enjoy bedmi poori like a local, try it early in the morning when it's freshly made.
Pair it with sweet lassi or chai to balance the spiciness of the dish.
Don't hesitate to ask for extra chutney or pickles if you prefer more spice.
Eating it at a crowded stall adds to the experience, as you soak in the vibrant atmosphere around you.
Tip 2
Nutritional aspects of Bedmi Poori
While bedmi poori is delicious, it is also quite filling, owing to the lentils used in the pooris.
Lentils are a good source of protein and fiber, which help in digestion and keep you full for a long time.
However, it is important to keep portion size in check, as fried foods can be high in calories if eaten too much.