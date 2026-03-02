Chicago's most iconic skyscrapers: A list

Chicago 's skyline is famous for its historic skyscrapers, which are also a testament to the city's architectural prowess. These structures have been a part of the evolution of modern architecture and continue to draw tourists and architecture lovers from around the world. From the early 20th century to the present, these buildings tell the story of innovation and design in urban landscapes.

#1 Willis Tower: A towering icon Formerly known as the Sears Tower, Willis Tower is one of Chicago's most iconic skyscrapers. Standing at 1,450 feet, it was once the tallest building in the world. Completed in 1973, it features an observation deck that offers stunning views of the city. The tower's postmodern design and use of black glass make it a standout feature of Chicago's skyline.

#2 John Hancock Center: A structural marvel The John Hancock Center is famous for its unique X-braced exterior and was completed in 1969. Standing at 1,128 feet, it was one of the tallest buildings until recently. The center has a skywalk on its 94th floor, which gives visitors a panoramic view of Chicago and beyond. Its distinctive design is both functional and aesthetic, making it a marvel of modern engineering.

Advertisement

#3 Tribune Tower: A Neo-Gothic masterpiece Tribune Tower is famous for its neo-Gothic architecture and historic significance. Completed in 1925, this building is home to the *Chicago Tribune* newspaper. The tower features limestone carvings from around the world on its facade, making it a unique blend of history and architecture. Its spire reaches a height of 462 feet, making it one of the city's most recognizable landmarks.

Advertisement

#4 Aon Center: Modern elegance The Aon Center, completed in 1973, is an example of modern elegance with its sleek white marble facade. Standing at 1,136 feet tall, it was once the tallest building in the U.S. The tower's minimalist design emphasizes simplicity and sophistication, while providing office space for major corporations. Its height and location make it an integral part of Chicago's skyline.