What's the story

The verdant region of Casamance, Senegal, with its rich tapestry of cultures, harbors a lesser-known secret: a network of thriving eco-villages.

These sustainable sanctuaries, committed to harmonious living with nature, provide a fascinating window into Africa's green heartbeat.

This article takes you on a journey into the soul of Casamance, uncovering the eco-villages that serve as shining examples of sustainability and guardians of cultural heritage.