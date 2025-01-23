What's the story

Despite shrinking dramatically due to climate change and irrigation, Lake Chad continues to sustain communities along its shores.

The fishermen's villages lining its banks offer a glimpse into a lifestyle unchanged for centuries.

And, you can experience these remote communities firsthand by hopping on a pirogue (a traditional canoe) and drifting along with the locals. Learn about their age-old fishing techniques and soak up the rhythm of their daily life.