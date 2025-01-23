Boost your leg flexibility with traditional African kicking games
What's the story
The sartorius muscle, which extends from the hip to the knee, is crucial for leg movements. Its flexibility directly influences your performance in sports and physical activities.
African traditional kicking games have been found to improve the flexibility of this muscle most effectively.
This article provides a list of five exercises derived from these games that will help you strengthen and increase the flexibility of your sartorius muscle.
Warm-up
Traditional African kicking games as warm-ups
The importance of traditional African kicking games in warm-ups should not be underestimated.
These games feature dynamic movements that effectively prepare the body for physical activity, raising heart rate and blood flow to muscles, including the sartorius (the one you use in kicking a ball).
Blending these game aspects into warm-up routines can aid in injury prevention and performance optimization.
High kicks
High kicks inspired by 'Ayoayo'
Ayoayo is a beloved childhood game in Africa, demanding agility and coordination from its young players.
High kicks based on Ayoayo provide a fantastic stretch and strength builder for the sartorius muscle.
Stand with good posture and raise one leg as high as you can without bending at the knee.
Switch legs with each kick, striving for at least 10 reps on each side.
Side raises
Side leg raises: A twist on 'ntimo'
Remember that fun game of Ntimo where you had to jump over objects or dodge them quickly? Well, we're bringing a bit of that playfulness into this workout for the sartorius muscle.
Lie on one side with your legs straight. Slowly raise your top leg as high as you can while keeping it straight, then lower it back down with control.
Complete 10 to 15 repetitions before switching sides.
Lunges
Forward lunges: Lessons from 'Kudoda'
The game of Kudoda, which tests strength and endurance through running and evading obstacles, inspires the forward lunges—an excellent exercise for improving sartorius muscle flexibility.
Step forward with one leg and lower your hips until both knees are bent at approximately a 90-degree angle.
Make sure your front knee is aligned directly above your ankle, and push back up to the starting position.
Do 10 reps on each leg.
Squat jumps
Squat jumps: Influence from 'Ampe'
The African game Ampe is the inspiration behind squat jumps.
Start in a squat with feet hip-width apart, explode upward in a jump reaching arms overhead, and land softly back in a squat.
Three sets of 12 reps each should be your goal. And remember, form is more important than speed for safety!