Have you tried these neem-based dishes yet?
What's the story
Neem, an Indian tree, is famous for its medicinal properties.
Apart from health benefits, neem also made its way into the Indian kitchen, inspiring a myriad of culinary delights.
Known for its bitter taste, neem is used in small amounts to bring out flavors and a unique twist in traditional dishes.
Let's look at the various ways neem is added to Indian cuisine.
Traditional use
Neem leaves in traditional dishes
In many parts of India, neem leaves are incorporated into traditional dishes during certain seasons.
The leaves are usually sauteed with spices and combined with other ingredients such as lentils or vegetables.
This way, the bitterness is balanced out and the nutritional benefits of neem are preserved.
Such dishes are usually eaten at the beginning of meals as they help with digestion and cleanse the palate.
Flower fritters
Neem flower fritters: A unique snack
Neem flowers are also a part of the tree that end up in Indian kitchens.
These flowers can be prepared as fritters by mixing them with chickpea flour and spices and deep-frying them.
The result is a crispy snack that marries bitterness with savory flavors.
These fritters are a hit during some festivals and make for an interesting appetizer or side dish.
Infused rice
Neem-infused rice: A flavorful twist
Offering a unique twist to regular rice dishes, neem-infused rice is made by mixing dried neem leaves while cooking them.
The leaves add a subtle bitterness which goes well with spicy curries or tangy chutneys served with it.
Not only does this dish add variety to meals, it also serves as an easy way to add neem's health benefits to everyday diets.
Chutney delight
Bitter-sweet neem chutney
Neem chutney blends the bitterness of neem leaves with the sweetness of jaggery and tanginess of tamarind for a complex taste.
It goes well with a range of snacks or main-course dishes.
By balancing the contrasting flavors, this chutney makes for a more palatable experience.
Yet, it retains the unique taste of neem-based recipes across different Indian regions.