Why you must add juniper berries to your diet

Often ignored in the superfood category, juniper berries offer a plethora of health benefits. The small, blue-purple berries are not only packed with antioxidants but also have properties that can improve general well-being. Famous for their unique flavor and aroma, juniper berries have been used for centuries in different traditional practices. Here's a look at potential health benefits and uses of juniper berries and why they deserve more attention.

#1 Nutritional profile of juniper berries Packed with essential nutrients, juniper berries make for an amazing superfood. They are rich in vitamins C and E, both of which are known antioxidants. These berries also offer dietary fiber that promotes digestion and gut health. Their antioxidant properties are also enhanced by flavonoids, which help fight oxidative stress in the body.

#2 Potential health benefits The consumption of juniper berries may offer several health benefits due to their unique composition. They have been traditionally used to support urinary tract health by promoting increased urine flow and reducing inflammation. Some studies suggest that compounds found in juniper berries may help regulate blood sugar levels by improving insulin sensitivity.

#3 Culinary uses and applications Apart from being beneficial for health, juniper berries can also be used to add flavor to a wide range of dishes. Due to their pine-like fragrance and slightly-bitter taste, they are often used as a spice for cooking. When used sparingly, juniper berries can add a hint of flavor to soups, stews, and sauces. Their distinct flavor also makes them a favorite for seasoning vegetarian dishes.