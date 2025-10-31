How to explore Lesotho's waterfalls 

Kayaking through Lesotho's waterfalls is an adventure like no other. The African nation, famous for its mountainous terrain and stunning waterfalls, offers a unique experience for kayaking enthusiasts. The thrill of navigating through the waters, while surrounded by breathtaking landscapes, is something that can be enjoyed by both amateurs and pros. Here's everything you need to know about kayaking through Lesotho's waterfalls.

Timing Best time for kayaking The best time to go kayaking in Lesotho is during the summer months from November to March. During this time, the water levels are ideal for kayaking, making it safer and more enjoyable. The weather is also warmer, which adds to the overall experience. However, it's important to check local weather conditions before planning your trip as they can affect water levels and safety.

Gear Essential gear for kayaking Having the right gear is important for a safe kayaking experience in Lesotho. A sturdy kayak designed for rough waters is a must, as are life jackets and helmets for safety. Paddles should be lightweight yet durable. Waterproof bags are also essential to keep personal belongings dry during your adventure. Proper footwear that provides grip on wet surfaces can prevent slips and falls.

Navigation Navigating local waterways Local waterways in Lesotho can be tricky with their swift currents and hidden rocks. It is important to know the routes beforehand or hire a local guide who knows the area well. They can help you avoid dangerous spots and make the most of your trip by taking you to the best places. Respecting local regulations regarding waterway access is also important.