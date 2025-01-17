What's the story

Luxor, located on the east bank of the Nile River in Egypt, is world-renowned for its ancient temples and tombs. However, one of its lesser-known treasures is the Sundial Gardens.

These gardens serve as a testament to the ancient Egyptians' ingenuity and understanding of both astronomy and agriculture.

They provide a fascinating insight into how these civilizations worked in harmony with their environment to create sustainable living spaces.