By Simran Jeet 12:23 pm Dec 24, 202412:23 pm

What's the story Moon gardens are nighttime retreats filled with plants that either bloom at night or bask beautifully in the moonlight. These gardens highlight the magic of nighttime blooms with white and pale-hued flowers, glowing foliage, and intoxicating scents. They create a tranquil and mystical ambiance, serving as the perfect spot to unwind and immerse yourself in nature's nocturnal ballet.

Discover Japan's luminous landscapes

Japan has a new trend. Gardens designed specifically for nighttime viewing. They are enchanting! One standout is the Gekka Bijin or "Beauty under the Moon" garden in Tochigi Prefecture. Over 200 types of moon-glowing plants, like white azaleas and evening primroses, are grown. The garden paths are gently illuminated to highlight the natural radiance of the plants without overwhelming them.

The ethereal charm of England's night blooms

England's many historical estates and modern botanical gardens often feature moonlit sections. Sissinghurst Castle Garden in Kent, for instance, boasts the White Garden. It is planted with white irises, lilies, and jasmine. This section of the garden is particularly magical in the moonlight, providing a tranquil walk amidst its enchanting scenery.

America's moonlit flora havens

Many botanical gardens across the US specialize in nighttime splendor. The Chicago Botanic Garden's Evening Island offer guided night tours on full moons. How cool is that! The island boasts reflective pools, silver-leaved plants, and night-blooming flowers like nicotiana and moonflower. These flowers are selected specifically for their powerful fragrances that amplify at night.

Tips for enjoying your nocturnal garden visit

To make the most of your moon garden experience, plan your visit during a full moon for optimal visibility and ambiance. Wear light-colored clothing for safety on darker paths. Opt for guided tours to learn more about the fascinating world of nocturnal plants. Be sure to check if reservations are required, as some gardens restrict evening access to manage crowds.