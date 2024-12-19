Refer to this guide

Unveiling Zagreb: A city of broken hearts and historic charm

What's the story Zagreb, Croatia's capital city, is a place where history meets quirky modern charm. Amidst its cobblestone streets and Austro-Hungarian architecture, there is a broken heart museum that has become a global phenomenon. Plus, the city's historic core is a treasure trove of grandeur and vibrancy, with a rich history and lively street life awaiting discovery. This guide will help you navigate Zagreb's must-visit spots for an unforgettable experience.

Museum visit

Step into the world of lost love

The Museum of Broken Relationships in Zagreb's Upper Town is one of a kind. It exhibits personal items from broken hearts around the world, each accompanied by its donor's story. These stories, from heartrending to hilarious, provide a glimpse into the universality of love and loss. Spend an hour here, and you will leave with a sense of shared humanity and, perhaps, a bit of catharsis.

Historic exploration

Wander through time on St. Mark's Square

St. Mark's Square, the political nerve center of Croatia, is a treasure trove of history and architectural grandeur. Dominating the square is the St. Mark's Church, renowned for its vibrant roof adorned with the medieval coat of arms of Croatia, Dalmatia, Slavonia, and the city of Zagreb. While the square is lined with important government buildings, it's the church with its distinctive design that truly captures the imagination of visitors.

Street life

Discover Tkalciceva Street: Zagreb's vibrant lifeline

Once a dividing line between two ancient settlements and a flowing stream, Tkalciceva Street has transformed into the bustling spine of Zagreb, alive with cafes, restaurants, and boutiques. This pedestrian-friendly area is perfect for leisurely strolls at any time of day. Indulge in the art of Croatian coffee culture, or simply people-watch against the backdrop of charming old buildings whispering stories from another era.

Peaceful retreat

Embrace serenity at Mirogoj Cemetery

Mirogoj Cemetery, designed by Herman Bolle, is more than a final resting place - it's a park. Its stunning architecture and sculptures set against lush greenery create an oasis of tranquility. This unique destination serves as a poignant reminder of life's impermanence while offering a serene retreat from the city's hustle and bustle.