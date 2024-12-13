Kelp forest kayaking: Underwater forest paddle
Kayaking through kelp forests is like entering a hidden world - a world that happens to be one of the most productive and dynamic ecosystems on Earth. These submerged jungles offer a tranquil setting, bursting with sea creatures, and guaranteeing a memorable experience. Our today's post unpacks the magic of kelp forest kayaking and offers insights for adventurers ready to navigate this watery wonderland.
Choosing the right location
Not all kelp forests are suitable or accessible for kayaking. Opt for destinations renowned for clear waters and abundant biodiversity. California's Monterey Bay (USA) and Tasmania's Tasman Peninsula (Australia) are two such prime locations. Here, kayakers can experience the surreal sensation of gliding above towering kelp canopies while witnessing the teeming marine life beneath.
Best time to visit
The ideal time to kayak in kelp forests depends on the specific location, but it typically ranges from late spring to early fall when water clarity is optimal. This is when you can truly witness the mesmerizing sight of the underwater world beneath your kayak. And, always check local weather conditions; you should not venture out on days with strong winds or rough seas.
What to bring
Your safety is paramount. Even if you are a strong swimmer, always wear a life jacket. Apart from the typical kayaking equipment, you might want to bring along waterproof bags for your belongings, binoculars for spotting birds, and an underwater camera to photograph the colorful sea creatures beneath you. A guidebook on local marine species can greatly enrich your experience by letting you identify what you're seeing.
Respect marine life
Kelp forests are delicate ecosystems that serve as the "lifeblood of the coast" by offering shelter and sustenance to countless creatures. You should strive to leave no trace by refraining from touching or disrupting the animals and plants. Adhere to designated kayaking routes if available, and refrain from taking anything out of the water.
Safety tips
Even for seasoned kayakers, navigating through kelp forests requires extra caution due to the potential for entanglement and other hazards. Maintain a keen awareness of your surroundings, exercise respect and caution around wildlife (seals or sea otters can be territorial), and always communicate your plans to someone onshore before venturing out.