Cycle the salt flats: Mirror of the sky ride

By Simran Jeet 11:10 am Dec 10, 202411:10 am

What's the story Biking on the salt flats, especially in Bolivia's Salar de Uyuni, is a unique and unforgettable experience. This enormous salt desert transforms into a sky mirror during the rainy season, offering a surreal and dreamlike landscape. Perfect for adventurous cyclists looking for one-of-a-kind experiences, this trip combines physical challenge with the reward of truly stunning views.

Gear up

Preparing for your journey

To successfully traverse the salt flats, you'll need a mountain bike with fat tires to handle the salty landscape. Don't forget protective sunglasses and sunscreen! The white surface is highly reflective, and UV exposure is intense. Bring lots of water and snacks - there are no cafes or shops once you're out there on the flats!

Season matters

Best time to visit

The optimal time for this ethereal adventure is shortly after the rainy season, i.e. late March to April. This is when a thin layer of water transforms the salt flats into the world's largest mirror. Just bear in mind, you'll need to bundle up a bit for the chill and brace for the occasional drizzle.

Map it out

Navigating your route

Although biking across Salar de Uyuni might appear simple given its expansive openness, possessing a GPS device or comprehensive map is essential. The immense scale of the salt flats can create a disorienting effect. Important waypoints should encompass entry points such as Colchani or Incahuasi Island (Isla Incahuasi), renowned for its colossal cacti and sweeping vistas.

Stay connected

Safety tips

Given the isolation of Salar de Uyuni, it's vital to ensure you can communicate with your group or guide at all times. Satellite phones or GPS trackers are strongly advised, as cell service is practically non-existent. Always let someone outside your party know your travel plans and when you plan to return. This way, someone will always know where you are as you traverse this vast white wilderness.

Leave no trace

Respect the environment

As explorers in this beautiful landscape, we have a responsibility to leave no trace. This means packing out all garbage and being mindful not to leave tire tracks off established routes whenever possible. By adhering to local rules and regulations, we can keep these natural wonders pristine for future travelers. This mindset ensures we protect the area's unique beauty and fragile ecosystems for years to come.