Discovering the green turtles of Seychelles' islands

By Simran Jeet 11:07 am Dec 10, 202411:07 am

What's the story The Seychelles archipelago, known for its stunning beaches and crystal-clear waters, holds a special treat for nature lovers: the chance to witness green turtles in their natural habitat. These islands are some of the most important nesting sites for these gentle marine giants. In this article, we delve into how you can enjoy the magic of green turtles while basking in the pristine beauty of Seychelles.

Best time to visit for turtle watching

The ideal time to observe green turtles nesting is during the warmer months, from October to February. During this time, female turtles emerge from the ocean at night to deposit their eggs in the sand. Roughly two months later, hatchlings emerge and scurry from nest to sea, providing a truly unforgettable experience.

Locations known for turtle sightings

Some beaches in Seychelles are world-famous for turtle sightings. Anse Intendance and Anse Forbans on Mahe Island are favorites among tourists who want to witness the spectacle of nesting turtles or the magical moment of hatchlings making their way to the sea. Strict conservation measures on these beaches guarantee that humans don't interfere too much during the critical turtle nesting season.

Guidelines for responsible turtle watching

Visitors are encouraged to maintain a respectful distance from the turtles and avoid using flash photography, which can disorient them. It's also important not to touch or disturb turtle nests. By adhering to these guidelines, turtle watching can be sustainable and non-disruptive to these vulnerable creatures, fostering a respectful and unforgettable experience for all.

Contributing to conservation efforts

Tourists can actively support turtle conservation efforts in Seychelles by choosing guided tours conducted by local conservation organizations. Such tours usually involve educational presentations about green turtles and the challenges they face due to tourism. Plus, a part of your fee will be used for conservation, so you will be directly contributing to the cause.

Essential tips for turtle watching tours

When selecting a turtle watching tour, choose operators with a strong commitment to ethical practices and positive reviews for responsible wildlife interactions. Wear dark clothing: To minimize your impact, wear dark clothing during night watches. This helps reduce disturbance to the turtles. Adhere to guide's instructions: For a truly enriching and respectful wildlife experience, always follow your guide's instructions closely.