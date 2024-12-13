Summarize Simplifying... In short Despite a recall due to faulty lids causing burn injuries, Stanley mugs have seen a surge in popularity, particularly among Gen Z and Millennials, with revenues skyrocketing from $73 million in 2019 to $750 million in 2023.

The recall affects select models of Switchback and Trigger Action mugs, and Stanley is offering free replacement lids.

Customers can identify the recalled mugs by checking the product identification numbers on the bottom and follow instructions on Stanley's website for a replacement.

Stanley will give you a free replacement lid, if you qualify

Viral Stanley Cup scandal: 2.6M mugs recalled—what went wrong

By Shreya Mukherjee 04:06 pm Dec 13, 202404:06 pm

What's the story Stanley, a popular maker of stainless steel travel mugs, has voluntarily recalled some 2.6 million of its Switchback and Trigger Action models. The recall, affecting mugs sold in the US between June 2016 and December 2024, was issued over a defect in the lid threads that can shrink when heated. This can cause the lid to detach and pose a burn hazard when filled with hot liquids.

Consumer complaints and injuries prompt recall

The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has received 91 global complaints about the faulty lids of these Stanley mugs. The complaints have led to 38 burn injuries, including two in the United States. Out of the injured, 11 people needed medical attention. Stanley has urged customers to "immediately stop use" of the affected mugs and contact them for a free replacement lid.

Stanley's popularity soars despite recall

Stanley's popularity has surged, especially among Gen Z and Millennials, thanks to viral social media videos. One such video showed a Stanley tumbler surviving a car fire with ice still inside. This viral attention has helped Stanley's revenue grow from $73 million in 2019 to $750 million in 2023. The recalled mugs include select models of Switchback and Trigger Action mugs between 340 ml and 600 ml.

Replacement instructions for recalled Stanley mugs

Stanley has urged customers to identify the recalled products by checking the product identification numbers on the bottom of the mugs. The company is providing free replacement lids for affected Switchback and Trigger Action mugs. These mugs were sold through several retailers, including Amazon, Walmart, Target, Starbucks, and Dick's Sporting Goods globally. Customers are advised to visit Stanley's website for instructions to get a replacement lid.