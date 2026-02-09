New Zealand's most amazing botanical gardens: A list

New Zealand 's botanical gardens are a treat for nature lovers and anyone who loves peace. These gardens, which are spread across the country, provide a glimpse of the diverse flora of New Zealand and beyond. From native plants to exotic species, they have it all. Visiting these gardens can be an educational and relaxing experience for anyone interested in horticulture or just looking to spend some time in nature.

#1 Auckland Domain Wintergardens Auckland Domain Wintergardens is located within the Auckland Domain park. It features two Victorian glasshouses that display a variety of plants from different climates. The garden is known for its seasonal displays and collections of tropical and subtropical plants. Visitors can explore the fernery, which has a range of ferns from New Zealand and other parts of the world.

#2 Christchurch Botanic Gardens Christchurch Botanic Gardens is located in the heart of Christchurch city. It is famous for its expansive collection of over 1,000 species of native and exotic plants. The gardens are set on 21 hectares, providing plenty of space to explore walking trails along the Avon River. The rose garden is a highlight here, with hundreds of varieties blooming during summer.

#3 Wellington Botanic Garden Wellington Botanic Garden is situated on a hillside overlooking central Wellington. It features themed gardens such as the Begonia House and a native forest area with walking tracks through lush greenery. The garden also has an extensive collection of New Zealand natives, making it an ideal spot for those wanting to learn about local flora.

#4 Dunedin Botanic Garden Dunedin Botanic Garden, New Zealand's oldest botanic garden, was established in 1863. It is home to more than 6,000 plant species, including rare ones from around the globe. The garden's highlight is its heritage trail, which showcases historic trees and Victorian-era features. It is a perfect place for those interested in history and botany alike.