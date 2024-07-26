In short Simplifying... In short Nova Scotia is home to historic lighthouses that offer breathtaking views and rich maritime history.

From the iconic Peggy's Cove lighthouse, the artist retreat at Port Bickerton, to the scenic Five Islands Lighthouse Park, each site provides a unique experience.

Whether you're a history buff, nature lover, or an artist, these lighthouses offer a glimpse into Canada's coastal heritage and natural beauty. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Refer to this travel guide

Exploring Nova Scotia's historic lighthouses

By Anujj Trehaan 10:17 am Jul 26, 202410:17 am

What's the story Nova Scotia, a province rich in maritime history, is home to some of the most picturesque and historically significant lighthouses in Canada. These beacons, guiding sailors through treacherous waters for centuries, now serve as fascinating landmarks for visitors. Exploring these lighthouses offers a unique opportunity to delve into the region's rich past and experience its stunning coastal landscapes, captivating everyone who visits.

Recommendation 1

Peggy's Point Lighthouse: A maritime icon

Peggy's Cove is synonymous with its iconic lighthouse, standing proudly since nineteen fifteen. This red-and-white beacon is one of Canada's most photographed landmarks, perched on rugged granite rocks against the backdrop of the Atlantic Ocean. Visitors can enjoy breathtaking views and learn about the area's fishing heritage. Remember to wear sturdy shoes as you navigate the rocky landscape around this historic site.

Recommendation 2

Cape Forchu Lightstation: A beacon of beauty

Situated at the tip of scenic Cape Forchu, this light station has been guiding vessels since 1840. The current apple-core-shaped tower, built in 1962, offers panoramic views of Yarmouth Harbor and beyond. The site includes a museum housed in the keeper's cottage where visitors can delve into local maritime history. The surrounding grounds are perfect for picnics and leisurely walks.

Recommendation 3

Port Bickerton Lighthouse: An Artist's Retreat

The Port Bickerton Lighthouse stands as a testament to Nova Scotia's ongoing relationship with the sea since its establishment in 1901. Unique among its peers, it hosts an artist-in-residence program during summer months, attracting creatives inspired by its serene surroundings. Visitors can explore two lightkeeper's houses turned museums that showcase local seafaring history and art inspired by Nova Scotia's coastlines.

Recommendation 4

Louisbourg Lighthouse: A glimpse into the past

Established in 1734 and now in its third iteration since 1923, the Louisbourg Lighthouse is a cornerstone of Canadian maritime history. Near the historic Fortress of Louisbourg, it provides stunning ocean views and a portal to the past. Trails from the lighthouse invite visitors to explore ruins and envision life as an 18th-century lightkeeper, enriching their understanding of Canada's coastal heritage.

Recommendation 5

Five Islands Lighthouse Park: Scenic views galore

Moved from Kidston Island for preservation, the Five Islands Lighthouse, dating back to nineteen fourteen, now enchors visitors at Five Islands Provincial Park. Though it no longer guides ships, it offers a tranquil spot with stunning views of Five Islands Bay. The park is ideal for hiking, bird watching, and experiencing Nova Scotia's natural beauty, embodying resilience and history.