5 ways star anise boosts your immunity
Star anise, the uniquely star-shaped spice with its distinct flavor, has long been used in traditional medicine.
While this spice is known for its culinary purposes, it is also sought after for its health benefits.
Over the last few years, star anise has been making waves for its ability to boost immunity.
Here are five ways star anise can help improve your immune health.
Antioxidant power
Rich source of antioxidants
Star anise is loaded with antioxidants that fight oxidative stress in the body.
By neutralizing free radicals, antioxidants prevent them from damaging cells and degrading the immune system.
Including star anise in your diet may help you boost your body's ability to fight off infections and stay healthy overall.
Shikimic acid benefits
Contains shikimic acid
One of the main constituents of star anise is shikimic acid, which is known for its antiviral properties.
This compound plays a key role in supporting the immune system by preventing viral infections.
Adding star anise in your daily routine could give a natural boost to your body's line of defense against viruses.
Inflammation reduction
Anti-inflammatory properties
Star anise is known for its anti-inflammatory properties, which are important in keeping the body inflammation in check.
Chronic inflammation may eventually compromise the immune system, making one susceptible to several diseases.
Regular consumption of star anise may drastically lower the levels of inflammation, thus resulting in a stronger and robust immune response.
The benefits of this spice are critical for long-term health and immunity-boosting.
Respiratory aid
Supports respiratory health
The compounds in star anise have been known for their respiratory-boosting properties, especially for relieving cold and flu-related symptoms.
Its expectorant qualities help clear congestion and calm irritated airways.
This makes breathing easier during respiratory infections, providing a natural solution to those seeking respite from these prevalent diseases.
Digestive support
Boosts digestive health
Star anise is also important for improving digestive health by promoting good gut bacteria and relieving common digestive problems such as bloating or gas.
A healthy digestive system is important for the absorption of nutrients, which are necessary for a strong immunity.
Given the connection between gut health and the immune system, it's important to include star anise in your diet for its immune-boosting properties.