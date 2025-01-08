What's the story

Textile museums in India and Japan serve as treasure troves, preserving and exhibiting the rich cultural heritage and exquisite craftsmanship embodied in traditional fabrics.

They weave stories of the past, shedding light on the origins, techniques, and evolution of these textiles.

This article features a selection of notable museums in both countries, focusing on their unique collections, historical significance, and the immersive experiences they offer to visitors.