Discover the natural wonders of the Azores, Portugal

Sete Cidades Lagoon is one of the most famous sites in the Azores. Situated on Sao Miguel Island, this twin lagoon is famous for its contrasting colors, one blue and the other green.

The lagoon is surrounded by lush hills and offers hiking trails with stunning views. Visitors can also enjoy kayaking or simply relax by the water's edge.

The area is rich in biodiversity, making it a perfect spot for nature enthusiasts.