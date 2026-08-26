Discover the natural wonders of the Azores, Portugal
What's the story
The Azores, a group of Portuguese islands in the Atlantic Ocean, are famous for their stunning lagoons and geothermal wonders. These islands are a dream come true for nature lovers and adventure seekers. With their unique landscapes, the Azores offer an opportunity to explore natural beauty like no other. From vibrant blue lagoons to steaming geothermal springs, every island has something unique to offer.
#1
Discovering Sete Cidades Lagoon
Sete Cidades Lagoon is one of the most famous sites in the Azores. Situated on Sao Miguel Island, this twin lagoon is famous for its contrasting colors, one blue and the other green.
The lagoon is surrounded by lush hills and offers hiking trails with stunning views. Visitors can also enjoy kayaking or simply relax by the water's edge.
The area is rich in biodiversity, making it a perfect spot for nature enthusiasts.
#2
Exploring Furnas Valley's geothermal activity
Furnas Valley on Sao Miguel Island is famous for its geothermal activity. The valley has hot springs, fumaroles, and mud pools that testify to the earth's volcanic activity.
Visitors can take a dip in natural hot springs or visit Terra Nostra Park, which has a thermal pool, surrounded by beautiful gardens.
The region also offers opportunities for hiking and exploring volcanic landscapes.
#3
Hiking around Lagoa do Fogo
Lagoa do Fogo is another stunning lagoon on Sao Miguel Island that is surrounded by pristine nature reserves.
This secluded spot is perfect for hiking lovers, as it features trails that wind through lush vegetation and offer panoramic views of the lagoon below.
The crystal-clear waters of Lagoa do Fogo are ideal for swimming on warm days, making it an ideal place to relax after a hike.
#4
Visiting Caldeira Velha Nature Reserve
Caldeira Velha Nature Reserve is home to some of the most beautiful thermal waterfalls in the Azores.
Located near Ribeira Grande on Sao Miguel Island, this reserve features cascading waterfalls set amid dense, forested areas.
Visitors can enjoy bathing in warm pools while taking in breathtaking views of surrounding landscapes.
This place is perfect for those looking to unwind amidst nature's beauty.