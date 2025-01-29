What's the story

Zines, an abbreviation of fanzines or magazines, are self-published and small-circulation works, often produced via a photocopier.

They are typically labors of love by an individual or a small team, focusing on niche or personal subjects not addressed by mainstream media.

This article provides a peek into the world of zines, detailing the entire process from idea generation to distribution, and highlighting the distinct characteristics of zine making.