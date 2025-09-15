5 days in Uttarakhand: The itinerary you've been looking for

Uttarakhand , located in northern India, is where you'd find some of the prettiest villages. This five-day itinerary gives a sneak-peek into the calm life and captivating terrain of the state. From verdant valleys to charming village roads, every day will be a different adventure. Be it a trekking enthusiast or someone who just wants to relax, these villages have something for all.

#1 Discovering Kausani's tea gardens Kausani has sprawling tea gardens and panoramic views of Himalayas to offer. Spend your first day checking out these lush plantations and understanding the art of producing tea. The cool climate and fresh mountain air make it the perfect place to take long walks. Don't miss tasting some locally brewed tea while soaking in the scenic beauty surrounding you.

#2 Exploring Binsar Wildlife Sanctuary On your second day, make your way to Binsar Wildlife Sanctuary, located close to Almora. The sanctuary's diverse flora and fauna make it a paradise for nature lovers. You can trek through dense forests, spotting different bird species and wildlife on the way. The sanctuary also provides breathtaking views of snow-capped peaks that'll leave you mesmerized.

#3 Experiencing Ranikhet's colonial charm Known for its colonial-era architecture and beautiful gardens, Ranikhet is a charming hill station. Spend your third day exploring its old-world charm and quaint streets. Visit Chaubatia Gardens for a delightful walk among fruit orchards, or explore the nearby area for a peaceful experience. Ranikhet's peaceful ambiance gives you the perfect opportunity to unwind amidst nature.

#4 Immersing in Munsiyari's scenic beauty Munsiyari gives you breathtaking vistas of snow-clad mountains and lush valleys on your fourth day journey through Uttarakhand's villages itinerary. Popularly known as 'Little Kashmir', this village serves as a base camp for several treks into higher altitudes like Milam Glacier or Nanda Devi East Base Camp Trekking routes. Relish local cuisine at small eateries while soaking up stunning views around every corner.