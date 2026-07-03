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Lake Natron: The ultimate hang gliding destination

By Simran Jeet 02:49 pm Jul 03, 202602:49 pm

What's the story

If you are looking for a thrilling adventure, hang gliding over Tanzania's Lake Natron is the best option. The lake is famous for its striking red color and unique ecosystem. The region provides the perfect conditions for hang gliding, making it a favorite among adventure enthusiasts. The combination of stunning scenery and adrenaline-pumping activity makes it a once-in-a-lifetime experience for those looking for something different.