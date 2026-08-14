Discover beautiful waterfalls on a kayaking adventure

The Zambezi River's Batoka Gorge is famous for its treacherous rapids and stunning views.

Located near Victoria Falls, this stretch of the river offers kayakers some of the most challenging white-water experiences on the continent.

The gorge's steep cliffs and powerful currents make it a favorite among seasoned adventurers.

With rapids rated up to class V+, it promises an exhilarating ride for those brave enough to tackle its waters.