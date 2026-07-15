Keep your eyebrows thick and healthy with these tips
What's the story
Eyebrow wellness is an important part of grooming that can make a big difference to your overall look. Healthy eyebrows are not just about the shape but also about their health and vitality. By adding certain habits to your daily routine, you can keep your eyebrows looking their best. Here are five practical habits that can keep your eyebrows healthy and stylish.
Tip 1
Regular brushing for better shape
Just like hair, brushing your eyebrows daily can help keep them in place and promote blood circulation.
Using a clean spoolie brush, gently comb through your brows in the direction of hair growth.
This simple step not only helps maintain their shape but also distributes natural oils evenly, keeping them moisturized and preventing breakage.
Tip 2
Moisturize with natural oils
Applying natural oils like castor or coconut oil can work wonders for eyebrow health.
These oils are rich in nutrients that promote hair growth and strengthen the strands.
Just apply a small amount on your brows before going to bed, and wash it off in the morning with lukewarm water.
Regular use can make your eyebrows thicker and shinier.
Tip 3
Avoid over-plucking or waxing
Over-plucking or waxing can damage hair follicles, resulting in sparse eyebrows over time.
It's best to pluck only a few stray hairs outside of your natural brow line when necessary.
If you want to shape them, consider professional services instead of DIY methods at home to avoid mistakes that could take longer to fix.
Tip 4
Balanced diet for healthy growth
A balanced diet rich in vitamins and minerals is key to healthy hair growth, including eyebrows.
Make sure you include foods rich in vitamin E, biotin, zinc, and omega-3 fatty acids in your diet.
These nutrients nourish hair follicles from within, promoting stronger and healthier eyebrow growth over time.
Tip 5
Gentle cleansing routine
Keeping your eyebrows clean is important to keep them healthy, but you need to be gentle while doing so.
Use mild cleansers that don't strip the natural oils from the skin around your brows or irritate them.
Avoid harsh chemicals or exfoliants that can cause redness or inflammation around delicate areas like the eyes where eyebrows grow naturally.