Feeling distracted? Try these 4 face pressure points
What's the story
Facial acupressure is a simple yet effective technique that can help improve alertness and concentration. By applying gentle pressure on specific points of the face, you can stimulate blood flow and energy flow, resulting in increased mental clarity and focus. This practice is easy to perform and can be done anywhere, making it an accessible tool for anyone looking to enhance their cognitive function without the use of chemicals or supplements.
Third Eye
Stimulating the third eye point
The third eye point is located between the eyebrows. Applying pressure here can help calm the mind and improve concentration.
Using your index finger, apply gentle pressure for about thirty seconds while breathing deeply.
This technique is said to enhance intuition and mental clarity.
Forehead
Activating the forehead point
The forehead point is located in the center of the forehead, above the bridge of the nose.
Massaging this area with circular motions using your fingertips can relieve tension headaches and improve alertness.
Spend a minute on this point every day to experience better focus during tasks requiring concentration.
Temples
Engaging the temple area
The temples are located on either side of your head, just above the cheeks.
Applying pressure on these points with your fingertips can relieve stress and fatigue, while boosting alertness.
Massaging this area in circular motions for two minutes can help you feel more energized and focused.
Cheekbones
Focusing on cheekbone points
The cheekbone points are located just below each eye, on the cheekbones' surface.
Applying gentle pressure here with your thumbs or fingers can improve circulation to the facial muscles.
This results in a refreshed appearance and improved mental alertness.
Spend thirty seconds on each side for optimal results.