Raising your eyebrows is a great exercise to work on the forehead muscles

Make your face more expressive with these exercises

By Vinita Jain 05:26 am Jul 03, 202605:26 am

What's the story

Facial exercises can be a natural way to improve your expressiveness without any surgical or invasive procedures. By working on specific facial muscles, you can improve your range of motion and the way you express emotions. These exercises are simple and can be done anywhere, making them an easy addition to your daily routine. Here are five effective facial exercises that can help you become more expressive.