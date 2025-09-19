Facial yoga: 5 exercises for glowing skin

Facial yoga is a natural way to keep your skin looking youthful and healthy. The practice involves a series of exercises that target facial muscles, improving circulation and promoting elasticity. With regular practice, facial yoga can help reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, giving you a more toned and vibrant complexion. Here are five effective facial yoga exercises to boost your skin's health.

Tip 1 Forehead smoother This exercise helps in reducing forehead lines by relaxing the muscles. Start by placing both hands on your forehead with fingers spread out between the eyebrows and hairline. Gently sweep your fingers outward across the forehead while applying light pressure. Repeat this motion 10 times to smoothen out lines.

Tip 2 Cheek lifter The cheek lifter exercise enhances cheekbone definition and lifts sagging skin. Start by smiling as widely as you can while keeping lips closed. Place your fingers on top of each cheekbone and gently lift upwards towards your eyes. Hold for a few seconds before releasing; repeat 10 times for best results.

Tip 3 Jawline definition To define the jawline, tilt your head back slightly until you are looking at the ceiling. Pout your lips as if trying to kiss the ceiling, feeling a stretch along your jawline. Hold this position for five seconds before relaxing; repeat 10 times to strengthen jaw muscles.

Tip 4 Eye firmer This exercise targets puffiness around the eyes and strengthens eyelid muscles. Sit comfortably with a straight back; place index fingers under each eye, pointing towards temples. Gently pull downwards while raising eyebrows as high as possible at the same time. Hold for five seconds, then release slowly; repeat eight times per session.