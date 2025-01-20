Flaunt fairy tale-inspired braids with this guide
What's the story
Braids are the ultimate classic, perfect for any event, mood or outfit.
A simple plait or a complicated weave, there's something transformative, almost magical about braiding.
This article is all about the magic of fairy tale-inspired braids, perfect for everyday wear or those special occasions.
Discover how to weave whimsy into your hairstyles with tips and inspiration from your favorite classic tales.
French twist
Classic French braid with a twist
The classic French braid, a go-to for braided hairstyles, gets a whimsical upgrade with a pancaking technique.
Start with a regular French braid, incorporating small sections from the sides as you go.
Pancaking creates extra volume and texture, making the braid appear fuller and more intricate.
Secure the end with a clear elastic band for a polished finish.
Waterfall
Waterfall braid: A flowing elegance
The waterfall braid is a flowing style that emulates cascading water, perfect for medium to long hair.
Begin at the crown and braid diagonally, but the trick is to drop strands as you go, creating the illusion of falling water.
Leaving some strands loose around the face adds to the ethereal effect.
Crown Royalty
Crown braid: Royalty-inspired hairstyle
Channel your inner princess with a crown braid that wraps around your head like a tiara.
This style involves making two Dutch braids on either side of your head and then wrapping them across the top of your head, pinning them securely in place.
For a dreamy, fairy tale effect, tug gently at sections of the braid to loosen them slightly. This creates a more relaxed, whimsical look.
Fishtail fantasy
Fishtail braid: Mermaid vibes
The fishtail braid, perfect for mermaid hair enthusiasts, differs from conventional three-strand braids.
It involves two sections, with tiny strands alternately pulled across from one side to the other.
The key to achieving a intricate appearance is to keep the strands small.
This style is particularly stunning on long hair, lending an ethereal touch.
Updo magic
Braided updo: Enchanted evening look
For fancier occasions or when you're feeling extra whimsical, choose an enchanted braided updo.
Simply create several small braids, then twist and pin them into a loose updo at the back of your head or nape, depending on hair length.
Add flowers or sparkly accessories for a touch of magic. This elegant style is perfect for fairy tale events.