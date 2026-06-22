5 delicious falafel variations foodies love

#5

Lentil-based falafel innovation

Lentil-based falafels are a protein-rich alternative to chickpeas. They have a different texture and taste but are still delicious. These falafels are made with red lentils, which cook quickly and blend smoothly. The result is a creamy, flavorful mix that is different from the traditional recipe but still loved by many. This innovation shows the versatility of falafel and how it can be adapted for different tastes.