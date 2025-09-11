5 must-read books on world peace

Many influential Africans have shared their favorite books that promote world peace, giving us a glimpse into the values and ideas that inspire them. These books often touch upon themes of unity, understanding, and cooperation among diverse cultures and communities. From these works, readers can gain a deeper appreciation for the perspectives of these leaders and thinkers who speak for a more harmonious world.

#1 'Long Walk to Freedom' by Nelson Mandela ﻿Nelson Mandela's autobiography, Long Walk to Freedom,'is a gripping account of his evolution from a remote village to South Africa's first black president. The autobiography reiterates the significance of forgiveness and reconciliation in making peace. Mandela's life is a testimony of how personal sacrifice and resilience can bring about remarkable social change. His focus on dialogue over conflict is a timeless lesson in promoting peace.

#2 'The Alchemist' by Paulo Coelho Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie has long spoken about how much she's loved The Alchemist. The novel narrates the journey of Santiago, a shepherd boy, who goes treasure hunting, but learns much more about life through the adventure. The book emphasizes the themes of destiny, dreams, and how we are all connected to each other across the world. It asks readers to follow their personal legends, while promoting understanding across cultures.

#3 'Things Fall Apart' by Chinua Achebe Wole Soyinka has lauded Chinua Achebe's Things Fall Apart for its depiction of pre-colonial African society and the effects of colonialism. Through the character of Okonkwo, an Igbo leader, the novel depicts cultural clash and adaptation amid changing times. Achebe's magnum opus urges us to think about how different cultures can co-exist peacefully even after a history of tensions.

#4 'Half of a Yellow Sun' by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Nigerian author Ben Okri has long been an admirer of Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie's Half of a Yellow Sun. Set against the backdrop of Nigeria's Biafran War, the novel explores love in the time of conflict through multiple perspectives. It emphasizes human resilience in times when peace appears unattainable but is required to survive. Adichie's storytelling breeds empathy for those caught in conflict while promoting peaceful settlements.