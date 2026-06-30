Many believe that fasting always increases metabolic rate

Does fasting really boost metabolism?

By Simran Jeet 04:33 pm Jun 30, 202604:33 pm

What's the story

Fasting has become a popular practice, with many believing it can significantly boost metabolism. However, not all beliefs about fasting and its metabolic effects are true. Knowing the truth behind these myths can help you make better health choices. Here, we debunk five common myths about fasting and metabolism, giving you a clearer picture of how fasting actually affects your body's metabolic processes.