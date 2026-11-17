5 tasty dishes using fava beans
What's the story
Fava beans, or broad beans, are a staple in many African cuisines. These legumes are loved for their creamy texture and nutty flavor. They are packed with protein and fiber, making them a nutritious addition to any meal. From stews to salads, fava beans are used in a variety of dishes across the continent. Here are five popular African dishes that highlight the versatility of fava beans.
Dish 1
Ful medames: A breakfast classic
Ful medames is a traditional Egyptian breakfast dish made with fava beans.
The beans are slow-cooked until tender, and then mashed with garlic, lemon juice, and olive oil.
The dish is often garnished with chopped parsley and served with bread.
It is a hearty way to start the day and provides essential nutrients to keep you energized.
Dish 2
Foul moudammas: A flavorful twist
Foul moudammas is another popular Middle Eastern dish, which has made its way into African cuisine.
Similar to ful medames, this dish consists of fava beans cooked with spices such as cumin and coriander.
The addition of tomatoes and onions gives it an extra layer of flavor.
Served warm with pita bread or rice, it makes for a satisfying meal.
Dish 3
Akara: Savory bean cakes
Akara are savory cakes made from ground fava beans mixed with onions and spices.
Popular in Nigeria and Ghana, these deep-fried treats are crispy on the outside, but soft on the inside.
Akara can be eaten as a snack or served as part of a larger meal alongside rice or vegetables.
Dish 4
Fava bean stew: Hearty comfort food
Fava bean stew is a comforting dish enjoyed in several African countries during colder months.
The stew usually has fava beans simmered with vegetables such as carrots, potatoes, and bell peppers in flavorful broths, seasoned with herbs like thyme or rosemary.
This filling stew is perfect for those looking for warmth on chilly days.
Dish 5
Salata bandoora: Refreshing bean salad
Salata bandoora is a refreshing salad that combines cooked fava beans with fresh tomatoes, cucumbers, and onions.
Dressed simply with lemon juice and olive oil, it is a light yet satisfying option during hot weather.
This salad showcases how versatile fava beans can be, as they complement fresh ingredients beautifully without overpowering them.