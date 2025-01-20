When in Singapore, try these desserts
What's the story
Singapore's culinary scene reflects its cultural melting pot, with desserts and snacks that pay tribute to its multicultural roots.
The city-state's dessert landscape is a blend of traditional delicacies and contemporary fusion creations, reflecting the dynamic diversity of its people.
This article features a curated list of desserts that embody Singapore's vibrant cultural mosaic, from celebratory cakes to comforting everyday treats.
Heritage
A taste of Peranakan delight: Kueh lapis
Kueh lapis is a vibrant, steamed layer cake with roots in Singapore's Peranakan community.
This treat demands patience and artistry, as each layer is steamed separately, then stacked to create a tantalizing rainbow effect.
The result is a visual delight matched by a sweet, slightly chewy texture that dissolves in your mouth.
While traditionally savored during festive celebrations, you can find it all year at local bakeries.
Fusion
Savoring the Indian influence: Roti prata with sugar
Roti prata, the South Indian flatbread, has found its way into the hearts of Singaporeans as a favorite dessert.
While traditionally served with curry, the sweet version—dusted with sugar or drizzled with condensed milk—marries Indian culinary artistry with local flavor preferences.
Its crispy exterior and soft, chewy interior are irresistible, offering a perfect fusion experience that can be savored any time of the day.
Tradition
The quintessential Malay dessert: Ondeh-ondeh
Ondeh-ondeh are bite-sized, round glutinous rice cakes filled with gula melaka (palm sugar) and rolled in grated coconut.
Biting into these vibrant green balls made from pandan leaves releases a burst of sweet liquid palm sugar, contrasting beautifully with the chewy exterior.
This classic Malay dessert embodies the art of simplicity and balance in flavor.
Comfort
Chinese sweet soup: Tang yuan in ginger syrup
The traditionally significant tang yuan, glutinous rice balls in warm ginger syrup, represent family unity during Chinese New Year and the Winter Solstice Festival.
However, their irresistible sweetness has led to their enjoyment throughout the year.
Whether filled with rich black sesame paste or peanut butter, or served plain alongside pumpkin or sweet potato in ginger syrup, tang yuan holds a special place of comfort among Singapore's desserts.
Innovation
Exploring modern twists: Durian soft serve ice cream
For the uninitiated, durian soft serve ice cream offers a less intimidating way to experience the "King of Fruits."
Sold at specialty stalls in Singapore during the durian season (June to September), this delicacy combines the fruit's distinctive creaminess with the refreshing chill of ice cream.
It's a popular choice for both locals and tourists, providing a unique flavor experience that goes beyond the usual options without being too overpowering.