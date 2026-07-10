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How fennel is used in East African cuisine

By Simran Jeet 01:14 pm Jul 10, 202601:14 pm

What's the story

Fennel, a versatile spice, is an integral part of East African cuisine. Its sweet and slightly licorice-like flavor elevates a number of traditional dishes. Used in both whole seeds and ground form, fennel is revered for its culinary and medicinal properties. From enhancing the taste of soups to adding depth to stews, fennel's contribution to East African cooking is invaluable. Here's how fennel is used in this region.