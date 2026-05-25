5 simple recipes that make fennel taste amazing

Fennel bulbs are a versatile ingredient that can be used in a variety of dishes, adding a unique flavor and texture. These bulbs are not just delicious but also packed with nutrients, making them a great addition to any meal. Here are five creative recipes that highlight the distinct taste of fennel bulbs, giving you new ways to enjoy this often-overlooked vegetable.

Dish 1 Fennel and citrus salad A refreshing fennel and citrus salad is perfect for a light lunch or as a side dish. Thinly slice the fennel bulb, and mix it with segments of orange and grapefruit. Add some olive oil, lemon juice, salt, and pepper for seasoning. This salad is not just visually appealing but also offers a balance of sweet and savory flavors, making it an ideal choice for warm weather.

Dish 2 Roasted fennel with herbs Roasting brings out the natural sweetness of fennel bulbs. Cut them into wedges, toss with olive oil, rosemary, thyme, salt, and pepper. Roast in the oven until tender and caramelized on the edges. This simple, yet flavorful dish goes well with pasta or can be served as part of a vegetable platter.

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Dish 3 Fennel bulb soup A creamy fennel bulb soup is comforting on cooler days. Saute chopped onions and garlic in olive oil until soft. Add sliced fennel bulbs, along with vegetable broth, and simmer until everything is tender. Blend until smooth for a creamy texture without dairy products. Season with salt and pepper before serving hot.

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Dish 4 Grilled fennel skewers Grilling adds another dimension to the flavor profile of fennels. Cut bulbs into thick slices or cubes, and thread onto skewers with cherry tomatoes or bell peppers if you like. Brush lightly with olive oil mixed with herbs like *oregano* or *basil* before grilling over medium heat until charred marks appear.