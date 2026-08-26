Fennel + cabbage: 5 salads you'll love
What's the story
Fennel and cabbage are two versatile vegetables that can be used to create refreshing salads. Both the vegetables have unique flavors and textures, making them ideal for a variety of dishes. While fennel has a mild anise-like flavor, cabbage adds a crunchy texture. Together, they make a nutritious base for salads that can be enjoyed year-round. Here are five creative salad ideas using fennel and cabbage.
Dish 1
Citrus fennel cabbage salad
This salad mixes the crispness of cabbage with the subtle licorice flavor of fennel, and the tanginess of citrus fruits.
Thinly slice cabbage and fennel bulbs, and toss them with orange segments and grapefruit slices. Drizzle with olive oil and lemon juice for added zest.
This combination not only makes for a colorful presentation but also provides a refreshing taste perfect for warm weather.
Dish 2
Apple cabbage fennel slaw
For a sweet and savory twist, try this apple-infused slaw.
Shred some green cabbage and thinly slice some fennel bulbs. Add grated apples for natural sweetness.
Dress the slaw with a mixture of apple cider vinegar, honey, and Dijon mustard to enhance the flavors.
This slaw makes an excellent side dish or a light lunch option.
Dish 3
Mediterranean fennel cabbage mix
This Mediterranean-inspired salad mixes sliced cabbages and fennels with olives, cherry tomatoes, and cucumbers.
Dress it up with red wine vinegar, olive oil, oregano, salt, and pepper.
The combination of these ingredients gives a burst of flavors that complement each other perfectly, making it an ideal salad for those who love Mediterranean cuisine.
Dish 4
Creamy fennel cabbage coleslaw
For those who prefer creamy dressings, this coleslaw is a great pick.
Shred some cabbages and fennels, and mix them with a dressing made of yogurt or sour cream, mixed with lemon juice, salt, and pepper.
This dressing gives the salad a creamy texture, while the vegetables retain their crunchiness, making it a perfect side dish for barbecues or picnics.
Dish 5
Spicy ginger fennel cabbage salad
If you like a bit of heat in your salads, this one is for you!
Shred cabbage and fennel, and toss them with thinly sliced ginger root for an extra kick.
Drizzle the salad with sesame oil, and add chili flakes if you like.
This combination gives you a spicy, yet balanced, flavor profile, perfect for those who like bold flavors in their meals.