Fennel + cabbage: 5 salads you'll love

This salad mixes the crispness of cabbage with the subtle licorice flavor of fennel, and the tanginess of citrus fruits.

Thinly slice cabbage and fennel bulbs, and toss them with orange segments and grapefruit slices. Drizzle with olive oil and lemon juice for added zest.

This combination not only makes for a colorful presentation but also provides a refreshing taste perfect for warm weather.