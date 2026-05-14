Fennel seeds: 5 recipes you'll love

Fennel seeds are a staple in many kitchens, thanks to their distinctive flavor and health benefits. These tiny seeds can do wonders in elevating the taste of your dishes. From savory to sweet, fennel seeds can be used in a range of recipes. Here are five delightful ways to use fennel seeds in your cooking.

Tip 1 Fennel seed infused oil Creating a fennel seed-infused oil is an easy way to add flavor to salads and marinades. Simply heat olive oil on low flame and add one tablespoon of fennel seeds. Let it simmer for about 10 minutes, then strain the mixture into a bottle. This infused oil can be drizzled over vegetables or used as a base for salad dressings.

Tip 2 Fennel seed tea Fennel seed tea is an excellent way to enjoy the digestive benefits of these seeds. To prepare the tea, crush one teaspoon of fennel seeds and add them to boiling water. Let it steep for five minutes before straining into a cup. This aromatic tea can be consumed after meals to aid digestion.

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Tip 3 Roasted fennel seed snack Roasting fennel seeds brings out their natural sweetness and makes for a crunchy snack option. Preheat your oven to 180 degrees Celsius, spread one tablespoon of fennel seeds on a baking sheet, and roast them for about five minutes until golden brown. These roasted seeds make an excellent topping for yogurt or can be eaten on their own as a healthy snack.

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Tip 4 Fennel seed bread Adding fennel seeds to bread dough gives an unexpected twist to the traditional recipe. Mix two teaspoons of crushed fennel seeds into your regular bread dough before baking. The result is a fragrant loaf with subtle hints of anise-like flavor that goes well with both sweet and savory spreads.