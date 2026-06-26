These superfoods are ideal for monsoon wellness
What's the story
Monsoon brings a unique charm, but it also demands special attention to our health. The humidity can affect our digestion and immunity, making it important to consume foods that promote wellness. Fennel, spinach, and chia seeds are three such ingredients that can help you stay healthy during this season. Here is how you can use them in your diet to stay fit and energized.
Tip 1
Fennel tea for digestion
Fennel seeds are known for their digestive properties. Making a warm fennel tea can help soothe the stomach and reduce bloating. To prepare this tea, simply steep one teaspoon of fennel seeds in hot water for about 10 minutes. This refreshing drink can be consumed post meals to aid digestion and relieve discomfort caused by the monsoon humidity.
Tip 2
Spinach soup for immunity
Spinach is loaded with vitamins A and C, which are essential for boosting immunity. A warm spinach soup can be a comforting way to include this leafy green in your diet during monsoon. Simply blend fresh spinach leaves with vegetable broth, add some garlic and ginger for flavor, and simmer until cooked. This nutrient-rich soup will help you keep your immune system strong.
Tip 3
Chia seed pudding for energy
Chia seeds are packed with omega-3 fatty acids, fiber, and protein, which provide sustained energy throughout the day. To make chia seed pudding, mix two tablespoons of chia seeds with one cup of almond milk or yogurt, and let it sit overnight in the refrigerator. The next day, top it with fruits or nuts for added flavor and nutrition.
Tip 4
Fennel-infused water for detoxification
Drinking fennel-infused water can help detoxify your body while keeping you hydrated during the rainy season. Just add one teaspoon of crushed fennel seeds into a jug of water overnight in the refrigerator. Drink this infused water throughout the day as a refreshing alternative to plain water.
Tip 5
Spinach salad with lemon dressing
A spinach salad with lemon dressing is an excellent way to get vitamin C, which is essential during monsoons when the risk of colds increases. Toss fresh spinach leaves with sliced cucumbers, tomatoes, and a dressing made from lemon juice, olive oil, salt, and pepper. This salad not only boosts immunity but also adds freshness to your meals.