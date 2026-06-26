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These superfoods are ideal for monsoon wellness

By Simran Jeet 06:05 pm Jun 26, 202606:05 pm

What's the story

Monsoon brings a unique charm, but it also demands special attention to our health. The humidity can affect our digestion and immunity, making it important to consume foods that promote wellness. Fennel, spinach, and chia seeds are three such ingredients that can help you stay healthy during this season. Here is how you can use them in your diet to stay fit and energized.