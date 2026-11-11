Try these tasty tomato and fenugreek combinations

Fenugreek tomato curry is a delightful blend of spices and flavors.

Start by sauteing onions, garlic, and ginger in oil until golden brown. Add chopped tomatoes and cook until they soften.

Stir in dried fenugreek leaves (kasuri methi), along with cumin seeds, coriander powder, turmeric powder, and salt.

Simmer the mixture until it thickens slightly. This curry goes well with rice or flatbreads.