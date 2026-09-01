How to make fenugreek leaf fritters
What's the story
Fenugreek leaf fritters, or methi pakoras, are a popular snack during the monsoon season. These crispy delights are made with fresh fenugreek leaves and a few spices, and are loved for their unique flavor and crunch. They are an ideal companion for a rainy day, giving you warmth and comfort. Here's how you can make this traditional snack.
Tip 1
Selecting fresh fenugreek leaves
Choosing fresh fenugreek leaves is key to making perfect fritters.
Look for vibrant green leaves, with no signs of wilting or discoloration.
Fresh leaves have a stronger flavor, which translates to tastier fritters.
Wash the leaves thoroughly to remove any dirt or grit before using them in your recipe.
Tip 2
Preparing the batter
The batter is the heart of any good fritter.
Start by mixing besan (gram flour) with spices like turmeric, cumin, and red chili powder for flavor.
Add water gradually to get a thick but pourable consistency.
The batter should coat the back of a spoon without dripping off too quickly.
Tip 3
Frying techniques for crispiness
For perfectly crispy fritters, the oil should be hot enough before you start adding the batter.
Test the oil by dropping a small amount of batter into it; if it sizzles immediately, it's ready.
Fry the pakoras in small batches to avoid overcrowding the pan, which can lower the oil temperature and make them soggy instead of crispy.
Tip 4
Serving suggestions
Serve your fenugreek leaf fritters hot with chutneys or sauces of your choice for dipping.
Mint chutney or tamarind sauce makes for a great combination with these spicy snacks.
You can also serve them alongside tea or coffee for an authentic monsoon experience at home.