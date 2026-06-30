Fenugreek seeds are rich in protein

How to use fenugreek seeds for hair care

By Simran Jeet 03:45 pm Jun 30, 202603:45 pm

What's the story

Fenugreek seeds have been a staple in traditional medicine for centuries, particularly in India. These tiny seeds are packed with nutrients that can greatly benefit your hair. Rich in protein and nicotinic acid, fenugreek seeds can help reduce hair fall and promote growth. Here's how you can use fenugreek seeds to improve your hair health naturally and effectively.